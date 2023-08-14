Injuries force England fast bowler Steven Finn to retire from all forms of cricket

London: England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The three-time Ashes series winner called time on his career, following several injuries.

Finn suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of the game in 2023 and has now decided that it is time to call it a day on a magnificent 18-year career.

The 34-year-old seamer played 126 games for England between 2010 and 2017, taking 254 wickets. The paceman played domestically for Middlesex and Sussex. He claimed 125 scalps in 36 Tests, with a best of 6-79 against Australia at Edgbaston during the 2015 Ashes, and a further 129 in 90 white-ball internationals.

“Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn’t always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless. “To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Test matches, far surpassed what I dreamed of…I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever. “Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, Iâ€™ll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day’s cricket,” Finn said in a statement.

Finn was part of the Ashes-winning squads at home in 2013 and 2015 and also in Australia in 2010/11 as England won the urn overseas for the first time since 1986/87. The paceman was ranked as high as number two in the ICC ODI bowling standings and number five in the T20 international rankings.