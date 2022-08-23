Innovative helmet that helps reduce air pollution

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Shellios Technolabs, a Delhi-based startup, has come out with a new anti-pollution helmet.

The helmet, named Puros, comes with a Bluetooth-enabled app that lets riders know when the helmet needs to be cleaned.

It is integrated with a blower fan, electronic circuit, USB charging port, filter membrane, and a small circuit to purify the air.

The anti-pollution helmet can potentially clean the air up to 80 percent. The air treatment system is located at the rear of the helmet to capture pollutants before sending air inside, allowing riders to breathe fresh air.

It was developed keeping in mind the pollution problems that two-wheeler riders experience during the winter months, said one of the founders.

The company also received patent rights from the Government of India to manufacture helmets.

The helmet’s weight is 1.5 kgs, and it also comes with a fiberglass shell for extra durability. The headgear available only in medium and large sizes is priced at Rs. 4,500.