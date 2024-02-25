‘Oye, hero nahi banne ka’: Rohit warns Sarfaraz, pulls him up for ignoring personal safety

Photo: X

Ranchi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gained attention once again when he was caught on camera reminding his young teammate Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet while fielding at silly point on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday.

Sarfaraz, who was fielding in the deep, was called by Rohit to change his position from long-on to silly mid-off, and while the youngster responded to his captain’s call, he decided to take a big risk.

Sarfaraz decided he would field at the close-in position without wearing a helmet. As he tried to convince his captain, Rohit walked up to him and warned him about committing a grave mistake, explaining how dangerous it is to be stationed at a close-in fielding position without protective gear.

“Oye, hero nahi banne ka,” Rohit shouted. That short clip went viral on social media. Even Delhi Police too used it to spread awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet while driving.