Class IX student from Telangana develops smart helmet

The student opined that it would play a vital role in reducing deaths caused by head injuries in road accidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:11 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh appreciated the efforts of Vennampalli Sai Siddanth for making an innovative smart helmet here on Monday.

A class IX student at Padmacharan Krishnaveni Talent High School in the town, Siddanth demonstrated the usage of the helmet in presence of the District Collector at the Integrated District Offices Complex. He said the helmet prevents motorists from riding a motorbike without using a headgear. A sensor was fixed in the helmet which does not allow the engine to be turned on.

