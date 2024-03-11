Monday, Mar 11, 2024
Home | News | Class Ix Student From Telangana Develops Smart Helmet

Class IX student from Telangana develops smart helmet

The student opined that it would play a vital role in reducing deaths caused by head injuries in road accidents.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:11 PM
Class IX student from Telangana develops smart helmet

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh appreciated the efforts of Vennampalli Sai Siddanth for making an innovative smart helmet here on Monday.

A class IX student at Padmacharan Krishnaveni Talent High School in the town, Siddanth demonstrated the usage of the helmet in presence of the District Collector at the Integrated District Offices Complex. He said the helmet prevents motorists from riding a motorbike without using a headgear. A sensor was fixed in the helmet which does not allow the engine to be turned on.

Also Read

The student opined that it would play a vital role in reducing deaths caused by head injuries in road accidents.

Related News

Latest News