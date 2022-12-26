Innovative shelter for stray dogs gathers appreciation online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Battling that problem, a viral video online shows how animal care activists came up with innovative solutions.

Hyderabad: Every season brings in a specific challenge for stray dogs. In winters especially, it becomes extremely difficult for them to survive as the temperatures dip, and more often than not, they have no shelter.

Stray Talk India, a community that works towards stray animals’ welfare in the country has come up with make-shift homes for strays that are made out of discarded plastic and wood fibre. It is both good for animals and is also environmentally friendly.

Sharing their solution on Instagram, they asked residents of Gurugram to come and collect the make-shift home for free. It is basically a cylindrical structure that is open from one end and closed from another. The drums also have a mattress inside them to add comfort to the strays.

Appreciating their work, one user wrote, “Such a good initiative!! Need this in every state in India!”

The reel they posted has garnered much appreciation online. Fellow stray lovers pointed out that it is a great initiative, and coupled with proper maintenance it will be a game changer in safeguarding stray animals in our country.

Many also enquired about the procedure of making these make-shift homes and if they can be shipped abroad.

