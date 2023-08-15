INS Kulish participates in celebration of 77th Independence Day in Singapore

By PTI Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Singapore: Indian Naval Ship Kulish, a guided missile Corvette which is on a four-day visit to Singapore to take part in a multilateral exercise joined the celebration of the 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday.

The officers and crew of the ship participated in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the High Commission of India in Singapore, the Commanding Officer Ashish Delsaria presented a memento to the Acting High Commissioner Pooja Madan Tulli, to commemorate the ship’s visit to the Lion City.

One of the key highlights of the event was also the Naval Jazz band, which enthralled more than 1,000 Indian community members in attendance with patriotic numbers.

The corvette of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) at Port Blair is visiting Singapore from August 14 to August 18 to take part in the Harbour Phase of multinational exercise SEACAT 2023 aimed at enhancing interoperability and collaboration on maritime security challenges with the participating nations, scheduled between August 14 and August 17, followed by the sea phase till August 25.

The ship will also host a reception for officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, as well as, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and distinguished members of the Indian diaspora.

Designed to enhance Maritime Domain Awareness, SEACAT addresses geopolitical crises, illegal activities, and contingencies, and standardizes tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Last year, the SEACAT was led by the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, the Republic of Singapore Navy, and the Information Fusion Centre for two weeks in August, according to media reports.