Inspired by Sonu Sood’s humanitarian act, Hyderabad-based artist paints actor’s mural

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Imagine someone painting your life-size portrait on a wall. It is a rare accomplishment even for celebrities. Recently, this gesture of love and appreciation was bestowed upon actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood in Hyderabad.

Known for his humanitarian work during the pandemic, Sood is touted to be the problem-solver and ‘angel’ for many in the country. From responding to SOS calls on Twitter to making donations to the needy, the actor was helping everyone he could.

Inspired by one such humanitarian act, Purushotham, a 27-year-old Hyderabad-based artist has painted Sood’s portrait on a wall near Necklace Road Railway Station. Taking inspiration from his character Chand Bardai in the movie Samrat Prithviraj, the artist drew the actor’s picture in which he can be seen wearing a Maratha costume.

Speaking about why he chose to work on the actor’s mural, Purushotham says, “I made his portrait because he helped a lot of people in the lockdown. He also helped a girl in my village by giving Rs.6 lakh for coaching. He is an inspiration to a lot of people.”

The mural was made before the Samrat Prithviraj movie was released and when the actor visited the city to launch a blood donation platform recently, he visited Necklace Road to see the painting.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Thank you to the people of Hyderabad for this amazing graffiti.”

With seven years of experience in making such murals, Purushotham says it took him three days to complete this. “I am happy I was able to do this for him,” he says, adding that he wants to do good work like him at his job as an art director in a movie.

For Father’s Day, the artist has also made the actor and his father, Shakti Sood’s portrait on sticks. On one side is the actor’s picture and on the other is his father’s.

Thank you to the people of hyderabad for this amazing graffiti 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Sb7ygg6Rne — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 15, 2022