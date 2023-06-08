Instagram boosted vast paedophile network, claims report

The news has sent shock waves through the IT industry with many blatantly calling out the platform.

8 June 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned social network platform Instagram has reportedly recommended algorithms linked to and promoted a “vast network of paedophiles” seeking illegal underage sexual content, reported a ‘Wall Street Journal’ (WSJ) report on Wednesday.

The news has sent shockwaves through the IT industry with many blatantly calling out the platform. Sharing a screenshot of the article, Elon Musk said that the news is “extremely concerning”.

The report is based on an investigation into child pornography on a Meta-owned platform done by ‘WSJ’ and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Some accounts even allowed buyers to “commission specific acts” or arrange “meet-ups”.

According to political strategist Steve Bannon, paedophiles are using the pizza emoji on Instagram as code to prey on children, they reported. The controversy is now being called ‘The Pizzagate’ on social media platforms.

The graphic content on the platform includes video sales, ‘preteensex’ menus, and in-person meet-ups with underage boys and girls. All such illicit content is being shared using hashtags like #pedowhore, #preteensex, and #pedobait.

The ‘WSJ’ investigation found that Instagram allowed users to search for child-sex abuse.

According to reports, many child welfare activists reached out to Meta with concerns and said that they received automated messages saying “Because of the high volume of reports we receive, our team hasn’t been able to review this post”.