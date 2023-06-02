AI imagines renaissance architecture as footwear

Taking renaissance architecture inspired quite literally, Str4nge Things, an Instagram artist comes up with surreal fashion using AI.

Hyderabad: Taking renaissance architecture inspired quite literally, Str4nge Things, an Instagram artist comes up with surreal fashion using artificial intelligence(AI).

This anonymous artist shared pictures of footwear, which range in a variety of styles, capturing architectural and artistic expressions and details from Renaissance architecture.

The results of this collaboration are magnificent: “This footwear collection is a testament to the power of design and innovation using AI,” the designer noted in the caption.

Every piece in the collection represents a fusion of classical design elements and contemporary style, resulting in a truly unique and artistic expression.

“The collection is a true testament to the importance of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion. It demonstrates that with a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to excellence, it is possible to create something truly exceptional,” the designer added.

The footwear looks like it has been made with wood and an immense amount of detail. Every pair of footwear has different designs of iconic architecture into the small footwear.

While the images might not be on point, and lack some crucial details, we think AI did a great job!

The wonderful detailing is all that one can see. The shoes have a different concept and bring the architecture to life.

“I’m excited to see how this collection will inspire and influence the world of fashion, and I’m proud to have played a part in bringing it to life,” the designer noted.

Str4nge Things has also posted a collection of avant-grade streetwear inspired by the Medici family, avant-garde architectural headwear runway concepts inspired by the renaissance, renaissance architecture-inspired iPhone cases with LED candles, and more.

The designer has more than 84,000 followers on their Instagram page and has also been featured in Vogue, Complex, Hypebeast, and more.