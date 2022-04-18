Instagram influencer trolls Katrina Kaif’s cooking skills, actress responds

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif was recently trolled by a social media influencer over her cooking skills. Katrina often shares pictures of delicacies which she bakes or cooks for her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Spinning the same around, Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy posted a few pictures of “easy recipes” in the story section of his Instagram to make a oblique comment on Katrina’s culinary skills.

He wrote on his pictures, “Easy recipes for @katrinakaif Chilly Cheese Toast (bread+cheese+chillies+toaster) (sic).” Taking notice of her mention in Freddy’s stories, Katrina replied to the story in question saying, “This is not easy.”

Freddy took the screenshot of Katrina’s message in his DM and again shared it in his stories, this time writing, “Why I (love, heart emojis) @katrinakaif. Also she is as funny as she is beautiful.”

In the past Freddy has also trolled Deepika Padukone over her film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The two had a proper social media showdown before the fire was eventually doused.