Instagram is testing songs in photo carousels

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post to the platform.

By ANI Published Date - 10:00 AM, Sat - 29 April 23

Los Angeles: Instagram may come up with an update that will make your photo carousels more attractive.

As per The Verge, the company is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post to the platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his Instagram broadcast channel, noting that it’s already available in a “few countries with more to come.” Aside from that, Zuckerberg also mentioned that Instagram is testing a way to add music to Notes, the AIM-like feature that lets you share status with friends.

This comes days after Instagram rolled out a redesigned video editor for Reels along with other creator features. Also, users can now add up to five links in their bio along with their titles.

“This makes it easier to align and time elements of your reel to the right moments in a more visual way,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

The company noted further that additional editing tools are on the way as it continues to try to chip away at TikTok’s dominance.

Also, Instagram has upgraded the Reels insights page to give creators a deeper sense of how their videos are performing.