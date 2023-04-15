Instagram adds new features for reels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Instagram has added new features to make it easier for the user to create reels. Instagram always adds new features by following trends and user needs. Recently, they added three new features that will make it easier for the user to make reels more efficiently.

Editing Reels: Instagram brought video clips, audio, stickers, and text into a single editing interface, which makes it easy for users to edit and make videos without depending on other apps. This feature is available on both iOS and Android.

Updates to Reels Insights: This feature will help users know how their content is performing. They added two new metrics: total watch time and average watch time.

Total watch time records the whole duration of time spent watching your reel, including any time spent replaying the reel. By dividing the average watch time by the total number of plays, the user may get the average duration of time spent watching the reel. For instance, if the average watch duration is 17 seconds, then the average length of time each viewer spent watching your reel was 17 seconds. The user will have a better understanding of where viewers are being engaged and where a bigger hook might be needed to keep them watching.

Additionally, they are introducing a new method to know how reels are helping to increase your following. The notification will be received if the users have new followers gained from their reels.

Improve and expanding gifts on reels: They’re also creating a feature that shows which followers have sent gifts, allowing users to thank their fans. Creators may send notifications to their followers, letting them know that their gift has been viewed and appreciated, by tapping the heart icon next to their supporters.