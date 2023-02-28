CRED CEO reveals his salary during Instagram Q&A session; internet not impressed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: CRED CEO Kunal Shah recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. In a chat with the netizens, the CEO revealed that he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 every month, leading to mixed responses from people all over.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kunal Shah’s Instagram story which is now going viral on the internet. In the screenshot, Kunal was asked about his salary, “Your salary at CRED is so low. How do you survive?”. To which he replied, “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past.”

There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah. 💖 pic.twitter.com/aahaDJmdAm — Ajeet Patel | Leetcode ⚡ (@Iampatelajeet) February 26, 2023

The post grabbed a lot of eyeballs and an array of reactions from Twitter users. While some people appreciated the post, others had a lot of things to say.

“Bro what are you talking about most of his startups are loss-making and burning investor’s money he should take 0 salary and focus on making the startups profitable rather than making bonfire the fundings that he gets (sic),” commented a user. “Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious (sic),” another wrote.

Atleast he is being honest that the company is not profitable yet. — Driven_By_Th3_Power_of_Cringe (@sidg30) February 27, 2023

He's also an angel investor and has invested in over 500 startups His angel investments will also be giving him income as when he exits from investments — Tejas Bala (@realtejasbala) February 27, 2023

I can promise you that he is not living within that 15k. — swampthing (@ananddarshan899) February 27, 2023