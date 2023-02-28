Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Home | India | Cred Ceo Reveals His Salary During Instagram Q Internet Not Impressed

CRED CEO reveals his salary during Instagram Q&A session; internet not impressed

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kunal Shah’s Instagram story which is now going viral on the internet.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:46 PM, Tue - 28 February 23
CRED CEO reveals his salary during Instagram Q&A session; internet not impressed

Hyderabad: CRED CEO Kunal Shah recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. In a chat with the netizens, the CEO revealed that he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 every month, leading to mixed responses from people all over.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kunal Shah’s Instagram story which is now going viral on the internet. In the screenshot, Kunal was asked about his salary, “Your salary at CRED is so low. How do you survive?”. To which he replied, “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past.”

The post grabbed a lot of eyeballs and an array of reactions from Twitter users. While some people appreciated the post, others had a lot of things to say.

“Bro what are you talking about most of his startups are loss-making and burning investor’s money he should take 0 salary and focus on making the startups profitable rather than making bonfire the fundings that he gets (sic),” commented a user. “Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious (sic),” another wrote.

Check out other tweets here:

Related News

Latest News