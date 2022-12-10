Instantly apply for jobs on DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942/ vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Requirement: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license, good communication
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary:10K/- month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Skills: Good in communication
Contact: 9703151101
SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Executives
Vacancies:13
Salary:18000/- month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: IT & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG
Requirement: Bike & license mandatory
Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary:15K/- take home
Contact: 919701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com
Beyond Square
Profile: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: 15K/- take home
Contact: 919849494940
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000-/ month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
ParadigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 27,050/- month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Qualification: Freshers/Experienced; male candidates
Location: Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad
Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: 16000 PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Up to 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Vacancies: 2000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- INR 30,000/- month
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Good communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Intermediate
Salary: 11K/- month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Bike & License mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10000 to 12000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584/ hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Hiringhood
Job Role: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: B.Tech / MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Skills: Good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Experience: 4 to 6 years any of similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Sales Consultant; only female
Location: Jubilee Hills
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 years in Automobile sales
CTC Offered: 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Up to Rs. 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period.
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Vacancies: 50
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass
Salary: 1L-2L/- annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary:15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp)/ hiring@absol.tech
Accura networks marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service Technician
Qualification: Not Required
Salary: 11K above Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 9246521029
