Instantly apply for jobs on DEET

Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 10 December 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

DEET has more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942/ vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: up to 10 LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Requirement: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license, good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary:10K/- month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Skills: Good in communication

Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Executives

Vacancies:13

Salary:18000/- month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: IT & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG

Requirement: Bike & license mandatory

Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary:15K/- take home

Contact: 919701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Beyond Square

Profile: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: 15K/- take home

Contact: 919849494940

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000-/ month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: 27,050/- month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Qualification: Freshers/Experienced; male candidates

Location: Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad

Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: 16000 PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Up to 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Vacancies: 2000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore

Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- INR 30,000/- month

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Good communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Intermediate

Salary: 11K/- month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri(Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Bike & License mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584/ hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Hiringhood

Job Role: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: B.Tech / MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Skills: Good communication skills

Contact: 9154993643

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Experience: 4 to 6 years any of similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Sales Consultant; only female

Location: Jubilee Hills

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 years in Automobile sales

CTC Offered: 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Up to Rs. 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period.

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Vacancies: 50

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: 1L-2L/- annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary:15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp)/ hiring@absol.tech

Accura networks marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Technician

Qualification: Not Required

Salary: 11K above Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 9246521029

