Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc., managing attendance and statutory compliance & Mediclaim
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942, share CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
One More Goal
Position: Dat Sales (Telecaller)
Location: Punjagutta
Qualification: Any Graduation
Eligibility: Minimum experience of 6 months into Telesales or BPO
Salary: CTC 2.5 – 3.0 LPA
Contact: 9652867807/ jashuva@onemoregoal.in
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to Rs 10 Lpa
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Requirement: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 Years
Salary: 10k/Month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu Hindi English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101
SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: ITI & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581
Sresta Organics
Position: Store Executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG
Requirement: Bike & license
Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take home
Contact: 9701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 15,000 take home
Contact: 9849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000
Contact: 9849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/- month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) PF ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above (Fresher’s can apply)
Contact: 9811025640
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years in any of similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Work location: Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Sale’s Consultant, only female
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 years in Automobile sales
Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for fresher and experience candidates based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in Automobile sales (Premium Car showroom)
Salary: based on Previous CTC
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Up to Rs 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period.
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers
Qualification:Minimum intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: minimum knowledge of system
Communication Skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Vacancies: 50
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Contact: 9493083018
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass
Salary: Rs 1L-2L per annum
JD: Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp/ hiring@absol.tech
Accelathon Business Solutions
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp/ contact@absol.tech
Hiringhood
Position: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: B.Tech / MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9154993643