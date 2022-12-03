| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 4

Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 3 December 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc., managing attendance and statutory compliance & Mediclaim

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942, share CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

One More Goal

Position: Dat Sales (Telecaller)

Location: Punjagutta

Qualification: Any Graduation

Eligibility: Minimum experience of 6 months into Telesales or BPO

Salary: CTC 2.5 – 3.0 LPA

Contact: 9652867807/ jashuva@onemoregoal.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: up to Rs 10 Lpa

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Requirement: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver licence and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: 10k/Month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu Hindi English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact:9703151101

SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: ITI & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store Executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG

Requirement: Bike & license

Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Contact: 9701678981/ faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Contact: 9849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age: 18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 12,000-25,000

Contact: 9849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Skills: Minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/- month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to 15,000 (In hand) PF ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above (Fresher’s can apply)

Contact: 9811025640

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4 to 6 years in any of similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Work location: Hyderabad/ Bangalore, looking for Immediate joiners

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Sale’s Consultant, only female

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 years in Automobile sales

Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for fresher and experience candidates based on Previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in Automobile sales (Premium Car showroom)

Salary: based on Previous CTC

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Contact: 9652867807/ hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Up to Rs 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period.

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers

Qualification:Minimum intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: minimum knowledge of system

Communication Skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Vacancies: 50

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L per annum

JD: Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp/ hiring@absol.tech

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp/ contact@absol.tech

Hiringhood

Position: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: B.Tech / MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9154993643