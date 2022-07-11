Integration of irrigation projects yielding excellent results: Pocharam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy released water into the canal from Pocharam dam at Nagireddypet mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday.

The dam constructed with a storage capacity of 1.8 tmc was brimming with water. The water released from the project would be used to fill ponds to help farmers for cultivation during the rainy season. “If farmers make good use of the water, it will be useful for the second crop as well,” he said.

“The Nizamsagar is getting Godavari water. Through package 22, two lakh acres of agricultural land will be irrigated within Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies and the work is in progress,” he explained.

With Godavari water, the district administration will supply water to Pocharam ayacut. “We are getting excellent results with the integration of projects,” Reddy said.

He said Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was the largest irrigation project in the world and 20 lakh acres of stabilization and another 30 lakh acres of new ayacut will be created with this project in north Telangana districts.

Reddy said favorable conditions were prevailing for farmers and added that the agriculture sector accounts for 21 percent of the State’s GSDP. Officials, public representatives and leaders should take care of the ponds in view of heavy rains lashing the State. Water levels should be monitored regularly.

Reddy asked officials to remove garbage from water bodies in the district to ensure free flow of flood water.