Intel launches new 14th gen desktop processor family globally

This latest-generation desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6 GHz of frequency right out of the box

By IANS Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: Chip-maker Intel on Monday launched the new Intel Core 14th Generation desktop processor family globally, led by its Core i9-14900K processor.

This latest-generation desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6 GHz of frequency right out of the box. The new desktop processors will be available at retail outlets and via OEM partner systems starting October 17.

“With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today,” Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation, Client Computing Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the Intel Core i7-14700K processor comes with 20 cores and 28 threads. In addition, Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now includes the new AI Assist feature, which allows for one-click AI-guided overclocking on select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors.

According to the company, the i9-14900K processor gives gamers the edge they need to stay on top, and with 25 per cent more cores in the i7-14700K processor, creators will enjoy significant performance gains in their multi-threaded workloads.

The latest desktop processor family comes equipped with integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as discrete support for new Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. The processors also remain compatible with both Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets, giving enthusiasts the ability to easily upgrade their existing systems and enjoy latest-generation gaming and creator performance, the company said.

Also Read EU reimposes $400 mn fine on Intel for blocking sales of competing chips