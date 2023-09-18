Intelligent Telangana will not believe lies, fictitious guarantees of Congress: KTR

If the "tricolour chameleon" (Congress flag) is believed, then the removal of free power to farmers is guaranteed, said KT Rama Rao

By PTI Updated On - 04:09 PM, Mon - 18 September 23

Hyderabad: Alleging that Congress rule for half a century had been full of “fraud, deceit and treachery”, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said “intelligent Telangana will not believe the lies and fictitious guarantees”.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the Telangana minister also satirically said if the “tricolour chameleon” (Congress flag) is believed, then the removal of free power to farmers is guaranteed.

Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday announced six guarantees which include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity to all households, if the party comes to power in the state.

“The rule of vultures comes, the abolition of Rythu Bandhu is guaranteed..! If the regime of kalakeyas (demons) comes, power cuts and darkness (in the state) are guaranteed..!,” he said in a poetic manner in Telugu.

If the “puppets of Delhi” come to power, then there is a guarantee that the self-esteem of Telangana is pledged, he further mocked.

