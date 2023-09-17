BRS raises Congress over credibility of its guarantees

Reacting to the Congress party's electoral promises during its public meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, the BRS leader said the Congress had failed to deliver on its promises in Karnataka, resulting in issues faced by farmers and industrialists.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: In a scathing critique of the Congress party’s election promises, Finance Minister T Harish Rao questions about the credibility of the guarantees and accused the party of making false accusations and misrepresenting history. He challenged the party leadership to commit for implementation of its Telangana-specific promises nationwide rather than opting for State-specific manifesto.

Reacting to the Congress party’s electoral promises during its public meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, the BRS leader said the Congress had failed to deliver on its promises in Karnataka, resulting in issues faced by farmers and industrialists. He questioned whether Congress could replicate successful schemes of the BRS government like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and Dalit Bandhu on a national scale.

Harish Rao referred to the Congress party’s poor electoral performance, noting that the party continued to secure just 44 MP seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019 general elections, for such impractical promises. He ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations over BRS-BJP collusion and advised him to verify facts before making such statements. He reminded that the BRS did not support the BJP in the Presidential or Vice-Presidential elections and voted for the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Minister also pointed out that the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI were targeting the BRS leaders unfairly and harassing them. He questioned why the National Herald case against Congress was stalled and why there were no raids against Congress leaders in Telangana.

Accusing Congress of having a history of corruption, Harish Rao argued that the party was in no position to criticise others on this front. He asserted that Telangana was not created due to the mercy of the Congress or anyone else, but it was the result of a long-fought struggle by its people.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also slammed the Congress over its unfulfilled promises in the Congress-ruled States. He questioned why the Congress government in Karnataka was unable to implement its electoral promises effectively after launching them with much publicity. He said the Congress party used its public meeting as a platform to make false allegations against the BRS government, but did not question the BJP’s failures.

Also Read Harish compares 2023 assembly election with Kurukshetra