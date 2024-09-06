Intense evening showers drench Hyderabad after sunny day on Friday

The scattered downpours started at around 5 pm, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion, making life difficult for commuters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 06:17 PM

Traffic slows down in Hyderabad as sudden downpours lash the city on Friday evening. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Intense showers soaked Hyderabad on Friday evening after a day of bright sunshine and clear skies. The scattered downpours started at around 5 pm, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion, making life difficult for commuters.

Areas like Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, and Mehdipatnam experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Although the rainfall was brief, it was intense, and the city continued to experience wet conditions with light showers and drizzles following the downpour.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad enjoyed clear skies and bright sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 30 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius. However, the sunshine was short-lived as clouds quickly gathered in the late afternoon, leading to the evening’s intense rainfall.

Weather experts predict a similar trend for the coming days, with short spells of rain expected in the evenings. The day temperatures are going to range between 28 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, till September 9.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed Sangareddy, Mancherial, Medak, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Nalgonda on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts indicating moderate downpours until September 9.

For Saturday, light to moderate showers are expected in isolated areas in districts like Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem Warangal, Hanamkonda, Khammam and Mahabubabad.

The recent rains have pushed both Hyderabad and Telangana into the ‘excess rainfall’ category, surpassing normal levels by a considerable margin. The state has received an average rainfall of 855.7 mm, 41 per cent above the normal 608.7 mm.

Hyderabad has recorded 677.9 mm of rainfall, 38 per cent above the usual 489.7 mm. Within the city, Khairatabad saw the highest deviation, with 802.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 508.2 mm—a 58 per cent increase.