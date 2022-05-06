Inter exams commence smoothly in Telangana

Published Date - 10:04 AM, Fri - 6 May 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations have commenced smoothly in 1,443 centres across the State on Friday.

The first year inter exams which began with second language paper-I at 9 am concludes at 12 noon.

As many as 4,64,626 students registered for the first year exams. Likewise, 4,42,767 students applied for the second year exams which will begin on Saturday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of the exams.

A total of 25,513 invigilators have been appointed for exam duties besides 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads were constituted to oversee the conduct of the exams.

