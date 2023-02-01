Inter-State U-14 Cricket: Arhaan, Hishanth hit tons against Pondicherry

Arhaan’s ton was laced with 16 boundaries while Hishanth took 146 delivers to complete his century

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

P Arhaan Satwalekar and Hishanth Prem Charan (From Left)

Hyderabad: P Arhaan Satwalekar slam 192-off 110 while Hishanth Prem Charan hit unbeaten 101 to power Hyderabad to 308/7 in 90 overs against Pondicherry on the opening day of the South Zone Inter-State Under-14 Cricket Tournament Round-3 held at the St Paul’s College Ground, Kochi on Wednesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a decent total. Arhaan’s ton was laced with 16 boundaries while Hishanth took 146 delivers to complete his century, which included 14 boundaries. For Pondicherry, PK Vinayak snared three wickets for 56 while IK Roshan Akthar returned with 2/66 bowling figures.

Also Read TSWREIS student qualifies for World School Chess Championship

Brief Scores: South Zone Inter-State Under-14 Cricket Tournament: Hyderabad CA 308/7 in 90 overs (P Arhaan Satwalekar 110, Hishanth Prem Charan 101 batting; PK Vinayak 3/56, IK Roshan Akthar 2/66) vs Pondicherry; HCA A-3 Division One-Day League Championship: Team Kun 340/8 in 50 overs (Rajveer Thapar 124, B Venkat 79, Vivaan V Satwalekar 54, M Ajay Suri 4/62) bt Southend Raymonds 166 in 50 overs (Shravan 73).