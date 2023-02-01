TSWREIS student qualifies for World School Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Irondla Akash Kumar qualified for the World Schools Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Rhodes, Greece from April 13 to 23.

Competing in the U-17 category, the 10th standard student of TSWR School, Shaikpet, finished 18th to confirm his berth into the global event.

Earlier in December 2022, Akash Kumar won a team silver in the 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka along with Ujjain Battacharya.