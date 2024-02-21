17-year-old intermediate student ends life in Hyderabad

The teen, who was studying intermediate first-year at a private college, ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom, in the absence of his parents.
Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at his house in Raidurgam on Wednesday.
The Raidurgam police who are investigating the case said the reason for the suicide was not known. No suicide note was found at the spot.