Hyderabad: Eighth class student ends life after mother scolds her for not having lunch

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: An eighth standard student died by suicide by jumping from a residential building at Raidurgam on Tuesday night.

The girl, V Manasivni (13), a resident of Manikonda lived along with her parents on the third floor of an apartment building. On Tuesday afternoon, the girl returned home after attending school.

“The mother of the girl checked the lunch box and found Manasivni did not have her lunch, and scolded her. Around midnight, when the family members were asleep, the girl went into the balcony and jumped to death from the building. She died on the spot,” said Raidurgam police.

A case is registered.