Hyderabad: Man killed in suspected honour killing in Saroornagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:56 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a newlywed couple was attacked with an iron rod, killing the man on the spot and injuring his wife in Saroornagar on Wednesday night.

The couple identified as B Nagaraju (25), a private employee and Syed Ashrin Sultana alias Pallavi (23), a homemaker, both residents of Marpally in Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, the couple from two different religions belonged to the same village and was in love for more than a year. When they informed their family members about their wish to get married, elders from both sides opposed their relationship.

However, going against their elders, they got married at the Arya Samaj in Laxmi Nagar on January 31, 2022 and started living together in a rented house.

On Wednesday night, the couple while proceeding towards Saroonagar on Nagaraju’s motorcycle reached near the Mandal Revenue Office in Saroornagar, when an unidentified man stopped them and attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod. He stabbed Nagaraju in full public view on the busy road. Nagaraju, suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot while Pallavi was injured.

The other motorists who noticed them, rushed to the couple’s rescue, but Nagaraju had died by then.

On receiving information, the Saroornagar police reached the spot and started investigation. They suspect it to be a case of honour killing and the family members of Pallavi behind the murder.

