Murdered man had knife injuries on eyes in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:28 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Medak: A-25-year-old youth Nandu was found murdered on the outskirts of D Dharamaram village in Ramayampet Mandal on Wednesday morning. Nandu was brutally stabbed with a knife in both eyes which led to his death.

His family members alleged that one of his close friends murdered him. The incident has created tension in D Dharamaram. The Ramayampet Police deployed a huge number of Police to ensure no untoward incident happens in the village. The body was taken to Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

