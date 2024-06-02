Interior designers from Telugu States felicitated at IIID-HRC Design Excellence Awards 2024

Two distinguished professionals, Aparna Bidarkar and Supraja Rao, were felicitated for their contributions to the field of interior design.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 05:07 PM

Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman, KIMS Hospitals, Ar. Pallavi Anchuri, Chairperson of IIID HRC and Ar. Naveen Kumar, Er. Ravi Anchuri, Er. N Praveen Kumar along with all Awardess at IIID HRC Design Excellence Awards.

Hyderabad: The 15th edition of the IIID-HRC Design Excellence Awards 2024, the annual flagship event of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers Hyderabad Regional Chapter (IIID-HRC), celebrated and recognized the outstanding talent and achievements in the field of interior design in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the event, awards were presented 42 designers in 14 different categories, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and excellence displayed by interior designers and two distinguished professionals, Aparna Bidarkar and Supraja Rao, were felicitated for their contributions to the field of interior design. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, participated in the event.

Pallavi Anchuri, Chairperson of IIID-HRC, said the annual event has become a launch pad for many eminent designers and continues to be a trailblazer in the region.

The awardees included Meghana Nimmagadda (Designtales), Alluri Kasi Raju (Prelab Design Studio), Kalpana Ramesh & Sanjay Gupta (The Rainwater Project & Sd Designs), Geethu Gangadharan (Fellow Yellow Design Studio), Shashank Rao (Urban Narratives), Priyanka Narula (The Wicker Story), Alluri Kasi Raju (Prelab Design Studio), Mitali Aharam (Crafted Spaces), Shashank Rao (Urban Narratives).