Internal bickering comes to fore in Congress party once again Warangal

Clashes within the Congress party have once again surfaced during a meeting where Errabelli Swarnawas sworn in as the president of the Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Warangal: Clashes within the Congress party have once again surfaced during a meeting where Errabelli Swarna, a senior party leader and former Mayor, was sworn in as the president of the Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Wednesday. The event took a violent turn as followers of Swarna and former Minister Konda Surekha clashed, resulting in minor injuries to many persons. Clothes were torn, and physical attacks with chappals took place at the Abnus function hall in Warangal.

The confrontation reportedly unfolded when a leader was called on to the stage, triggering a brawl between activists from opposing factions. Reports suggest that the fight broke out after a derogatory remark targeting the leader’s caste identity. However, Congress party leaders claim that the altercation was rooted in personal differences between the two leaders involved. It is worth mentioning that former Minister Konda Surekha and her husband, Muralidhar had made serious efforts to secure the position of DCC president for their group members. However, the party leadership preferred Errabelli Swarna for the post. Notably, Swarna did not visit Konda’s residence to invite the couple to the swearing-in ceremony, and the flexis displayed at the event did not include any photos of the Konda family.

In the midst of the dramatic swearing-in ceremony, Swarna’s husband and senior Congress leader Errabelli Varada Rajeswara Rao allegedly issued warnings to the activists involved in the fight, emphasizing the potential consequences of their actions. This entire episode unfolded in front of prominent PCC members and senior party leaders. This confrontation exposes the deep divisions within the Congress Party and the challenges it faces in maintaining internal unity.

