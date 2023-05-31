Ashoka Colony residents thank Warangal CP for arrest of land grabbers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Ashoka Colony residents thanking Warangal CP AV Ranganath on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: Residents of Ashoka Colony here on Wednesday met Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath and thanked him for his prompt response in apprehending two individuals involved in encroaching on their land. The residents, who had recently purchased land in Ashoka Colony were able to resume construction on their homes after the arrest.

Trouble began when Keshaboina Shiva and Kelothu Naveen of the same area obstructed the construction and demanded money from the owners. Following this, the victims approached the police commissioner and urged him to take action. Swiftly responding to the complaint, the CP ordered the Task Force team to investigate the matter where it was confirmed the residents’ (20 people) ownership of the land, leading to the immediate arrest of Shiva and Naveen by Subedari police.