International Film Awards: Ektaa Kapoor conferred with Directorate Award

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a video of the prestigious award, which she captioned, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."

By ANI Published Date - 09:31 AM, Tue - 21 November 23

Photo: X/ANI

New York: Indian filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor on Monday (local time) was conferred with the Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards.

With this, Ektaa Kapoor became the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, underlining the uniqueness and impact of her contributions to the industry. One of the most accomplished Producers, ruling the industry for decades now, Ektaa’s win is not merely a personal triumph but a recognition of her unconventional and ground-breaking work, consistently delivering content that resonates with a diverse and extensive audience.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, the producer expressed her gratitude, and stated, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences.” Soon after she posted the video, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

“Proud moment…..congratulations mam,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Congratulations mam.” Ekta has been a major figure in Indian television since starting Balaji in 1994, with her parents; Indian movie star and producer Jeetendra Kapoor and media executive Shobha Kapoor. She is credited with revamping India’s television landscape, pioneering an entire genre of television content and heralding India’s satellite television boom. Under the Balaji banner, she has created and produced more than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films.

Through her banner, Ekta has produced several iconic TV shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ among others.