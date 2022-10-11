International Girl Child Day: Hyderabad-based NGO takes up donation drive

Hyderabad: To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, Hyderabad-based VOICE 4 Girls conducted a donation drive at Muhammed Memorial High school, Rajendranagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive director of VOICE 4 Girls, Anusha Bharadwaj said, “as girls, we are capable of doing anything and can achieve our dreams. This comes with self confidence and the uniqueness that each one of us possesses.”

Principal, Qamar Sultana emphasised on the importance of girls getting educated in all aspects to lead an independent life. The school correspondent, Mohammed Mustaq Ali also participated.

Activity-based camps were conducted on the themes of health, safety, rights, and future planning in this school, and the girls shared their knowledge and experience of the camps. The event was concluded by donating 180 digital water bottles to the girls and three digital weighing scales to the school.