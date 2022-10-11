Hyderabad: School teacher jailed for three years for stalking minor girl

Hyderabad: A POCSO court convicted a school teacher for three years imprisonment for stalking a minor girl and threatening her.

The man Yacharam Ramesh (23), a teacher at a private school, along with a friend went to the house of the victim aged around 17 years and threatened her saying he will die if she did not marry him. The victim had warned him over phone, yet Ramesh continued to harass her over mobile phone calls and messages.

“When the victim refused, the man started sending call recordings to the relatives to shame and harass her and he had threatened the victim with dire consequences,” said Meerpet police.

On a complaint, the then sub inspector Meerpet, Sk. Mybelly booked a case and arrested him.

After the trail the IX ADJ CUM Special POCSO Court Judge Harisha convicted the accused Yacharam Ramesh, to three years imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs. 20,000 on him.