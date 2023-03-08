Anusha Bharadwaj on a mission to eliminate gender inequality

Anusha Bharadwaj, despite studying engineering, chose to get into the field of social work to make an impact in the society for the upcoming generations

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Anusha Bharadwaj, Executive Director of Voice 4 Girls.

Hyderabad: Founded by Anusha Bharadwaj, the NGO – Voice 4 Girls works with adolescent, marginalised girls and educates and empowers these girls intending to eliminate gender inequality and violence.

“I started working with children, education, and health and slowly gravitated to working with girls. I absolutely love what I do with VOICE 4 Girls,” says Anusha, Executive Director of Voice 4 Girls.

Despite studying engineering and finishing the degree with distinction, Anusha chose to get into the field of social work to make an impact in the society for the upcoming generations. The NGO conducts activity-based camps in government and low-cost private schools through which adolescents acquire critical knowledge, spoken English, and life skills.

They aim to prepare the girls to take charge of their futures and work towards breaking harmful cycles of economic, social, and gender inequality in their communities.

“I feel that the society, community, and families have to work together to make sure women are and continue to be a part of the workforce,” said the 41-year-old.