International Olympic Committee releases official Paris 2024 mobile game

"Olympics Go! Paris 2024 embodies the Olympic spirit and global allure of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," stated Elisabeth Allaman, IOC Television and Marketing Services Deputy Managing Director.

By IANS Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:48 AM

Geneva: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the official mobile game for the Paris 2024 Olympics – Olympics Go! Paris 2024 – was launched to provide truly Olympic gaming experience to the fans.

Sports like breaking, fencing, archery, golf, and swimming are available to fans to play while they can also experience the iconic landmarks around the Olympic venues in Paris, which are simulated into the games as city-building elements.

IOC’s collaboration with nWay to initiate the mobile game is the latest development of IOC’s promotion of the Olympic brand, reports Xinhua.