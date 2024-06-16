International sailing clinic concludes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The EME Sailing Association (EMESA) has announced the successful completion of India’s first International Measurers (IM) Clinic at EME Sailing club, Hyderabad on Sunday.

After an eight-month approval process from World Sailing, the IM Clinic brought together 18 dedicated participants, including international delegate Ewan from Great Britain. The event was conducted under the expert guidance of chief instructor Diaz, detailed by World Sailing.

Participants were introduced to the rigorous standards and expectations of international measurement, with a focus on practical and theoretical training.

The success of the IM Clinic underscores India’s growing prominence in the world of sailing and sets a strong foundation for future international collaborations.

EME SA extends its gratitude to World Sailing and all participants for their contributions to this event.