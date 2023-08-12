International Youth Day: ‘Young people need to be equipped with skills for green economy’

By ANI Published Date - 02:12 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

On International Youth Day, ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo, said young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy

Geneva: On International Youth Day, ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo, said young people need to be equipped with skills for the green economy, so they can find decent jobs and make the world a better place for people and planet.

In celebration of the United Nations International Youth Day, with the theme of Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World, this event will highlight the role of young people in coming together to amplify engagement and leadership in all areas of decision-making and action, especially in creating an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world.

On International Youth Day, I join the global community in celebrating the commitment and actions of young people who are trying to make the world a better place for both people and the planet. Many young people aspire to careers that make a positive impact on the environment and foster social justice,” he said in a statement on the Day, which is marked on 12th August every year.

As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, the implementation of just transition policies could create more than eight million additional jobs for young people by 2030. Equipping them with skills for the green economy, including digital skills, will prepare them for these jobs.

The ILO-led Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth works with and for youth, so we can make this happen, he added. It brings together the resources and expertise of multiple partners committed to scaling up actions that will increase youth employment. Join us in building a more sustainable future for the generations to come.”

