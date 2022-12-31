Internet lauds bus driver and conductor who rescued Rishabh Pant after accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The news of cricketer Rishabh Pant’s near-fatal accident came as a shocker to the country on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. However, the 25-year-old was able to escape his luxury vehicle, all thanks to these two men — Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways bus driver, and the conductor named Paramjeet.

Kumar and his conductor halted the bus when they observed a car slamming into the road divider and rushed to the scene to assist. Minutes after they pulled out Pant from the vehicle, it caught fire. As per reports, they also wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

As the news came out, the Internet is hailing the duo for their quick thinking and humanity, and thanked them for rescuing the star cricketer.

Former cricketer and head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the good samaritans.

“Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji (sic),” he wrote. He also thanked Paramjeet in the following tweet.

Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji 🙏 #RealHero pic.twitter.com/1TBjjuwh8d — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped. pic.twitter.com/FtNnoLKowg — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

He is Sushil Kumar. #Haryana Roadways driver who rescued #RishabhPant from vehicle on time. He didn’t start filming & taking pictures. Be like #SushilKumar. pic.twitter.com/9kzh5BbX6G — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 30, 2022

We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji 🙏 #RealHero pic.twitter.com/A1zAaE0JSV — Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) December 30, 2022

Thanks to #SushilKumar a driver in @HRroadways who took @RishabhPant17 away from the burning car, wrapped him inside a bedsheet and helped him reach hospital on time. Sushil kumar again showed humanity is still alive. Thank you Sushil Kumarji pic.twitter.com/rSnrvpU4Gn — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) December 30, 2022

Be a this Sushil Kumar, this new year Be a human Being ✨️ https://t.co/RT7nXhTtrw — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) December 31, 2022

Two heroes – Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet getting honoured for helping Rishabh Pant.#RishabhPantCarAccident #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/tXL6NpweQD — Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) December 31, 2022

The Haryana Roadways gave Sushil and Paramjeet an appreciation letter and a shield when they returned to Panipat and the State government is reportedly set to honour them.

Rishabh Pant suffered bruises on his forehand and a ligament tear on his right knee. He also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.