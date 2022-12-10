Int’l school at University of Hyderabad from December 12 to 16

This 5-day IBRO-APRC Associate School will include lectures and hands on experimental demonstrations from the specialists in the field of Pain and Cognition research in Asia Pacific region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: An international school on “Understanding Pathophysiology of Pain and Cognition using Animal Experiments,” is scheduled to be organized by the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) jointly with Society for Neurochemistry, India (SNCI) from Decemeber 12 to 16, at School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad.

The IBRO-APRC- SNCI School, 2022 will be inaugurated by the UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. B. J. Rao and the participants include Dr. Subhash Kaul, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Dr. Manas K. Panigrahi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head, department of Neurosurgery, KIMS, Prof. Prakash Babu, Convener of the school, Prof. Siva Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences, and co-conveners – Prof. K. Arun Kumar and Dr. Pankaj Singh.

Around 30 selected participants from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Nepal and Iran are participating in the workshop. More than 30 reputed faculty/speakers in the area of Pain and Cognition from India and Asian Pacific Region will be delivering lectures as a part of this school.