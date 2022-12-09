| Applications Invited For Admissions Into Mba At University Of Hyderabad

Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, is inviting applications for MBA batch 2023-25. The last date for applying is December 15.

The applicants must have a graduation degree with 60% of marks and Common Admission Test (CAT)-2022 Score. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply. For MBA Admission notification, Prospectus and online application links, visit: http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/mba23.html For clarifications, students can contact: The Dean, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, Email: deanms@uohyd.ac.in Phone: 040-23135000.