Investments to increase power demand in Greater Hyderabad, says Bhatti

The Greater Hyderabad region will likely witness a substantial increase in power demand in the coming days as several multinational companies show interest in investing in Hyderabad, says Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 08:02 PM

Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Stating that huge investments in Greater Hyderabad region would increase power demand, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked power officials to take steps to meet the power demand for upcoming projects and investments in the Greater Hyderabad region.

The Energy Minister, who held a review meeting with Energy Department officials on the power situation on Thursday, said several multinational companies were showing interest in investing in Hyderabad, especially in pharma, biotech and service sectors. The Greater Hyderabad region was likely to witness a substantial increase in power demand in the coming days.

On the collapse of the retaining wall at the under construction Sunkishala pump house of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, the Deputy Chief Minister said the project work was started in 2021 by the previous BRS government and the tunnel side wall was completed in July 2023, hence the present government had no role in the collapse of the retaining wall.