INYAS institutes three awards for best PhD theses

The INYAS Chairman has said that the last date for receiving the application this year is December 15.

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Sanagreddy: With an objective to encourage the research scholars, INYAS (Indian National Young Academy of Sciences) has announced the institution of three awards for PhD scholars.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chairman of INYAS, Prof Chandrashekar Sharma, Associated Professor at Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), has said that they will present the awards from this year onwards in the fields of – Natural Nanofibers with Societal Impact – Carbon Materials and Excellence in Nano Innovation.

Saying that the awards will be given to the scholars, who present their PhD thesis in these three fields, the INYAS Chairman has said that the last date for receiving the application this year is December 15. INYAS national award for Excellence in Nano Innovation will carry a Rs 25,000 cash prize and the winner will also be presented with a certificate. The rest two awards will carry a Rs 10,000 cash prize each on them.

While E-Spin Nanotech Private Limited is sponsoring Excellence in Nan Innovation, the INYAS Chairman Prof Sharma is sponsoring the award for best thesis on Carbon Materials. His fellow faculty at IIT-H and Member of INYAS, Prof Mudrika Khandelwal is sponsoring the award on Natural Nanofibers with Societal Impact. For further details please visit https://inyas.in/awards/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .