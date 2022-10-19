iPhone 14 Plus likely suffering from production cuts: Report

Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Two supply chain sources suggest that Apple is cutting production of the iPhone 14 Plus, citing The Information, AppleInsider reported.

San Francisco: After only two weeks in the market, Apple has reportedly cut production of the iPhone 14 Plus.

One source stated that at least one of the manufacturers in China was told to halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components while its procurement team re-evaluates demand for the product, the report said.

Also, two downstream suppliers in China that assemble parts into larger modules are cutting their production by 70 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively, it added.

The other source said Apple asked at least one manufacturer to increase production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max parts, but not equal to the reduction in iPhone 14 Plus parts.

The second source also stated that despite changes in production orders, Apple is still expected to include a Plus model in its “iPhone 15” lineup in 2023.

However, Apple’s iPhone supply chain is large and complex, so viewpoints from a single source or manufacturer may not reflect the bigger picture — and Apple CEO Tim Cook is on record saying the same thing, as per the report.

The same concept applies to sub-assembly manufacturers like camera assemblers. Apple’s supply chain inventory may fill up as supply catches up with demand.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that iPhone 14 Plus is garnering low traction.

The report from DigiTimes claimed that sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are considerably overshadowed by an “enthusiastic” response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.