iPhone 14 for less than Rs. 50,000? Flipkart’s Big Billion Day ad suggests so

In what could be called a teaser, the e-commerce platform has given a peek into the possible sale price range of the flagship phone which was launched last year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Iphone

Hyderabad: Have you been waiting for a good deal on the price of Apple iPhone 14? Well, you’re in luck. The price of the iPhone 14 is likely to drop below Rs. 50,000, as per the ads shown on Flipkart for its Big Billion Day sale, which will commence on October 8.

In what could be called a teaser, the e-commerce platform has given a peek into the possible sale price range of the flagship phone which was launched last year. The ad shows the handset with the text “4?.???” asking customers to guess the price during the sale. This suggests that the price of the phone which has an original price tag of Rs. 69,990, may come for below Rs. 50,000.

Flipkart has asked customers to guess the price of the iPhone Plus and gave “5 _ ,_ _ _” as a teaser, suggesting that the phone will be priced between Rs.50,000 and Rs. 59,999. The premium phone is originally priced at Rs. 79,990.

Prices on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 may also go down during the sale, making it the best time to purchase premium smartphones.

Other offers include the Rs. 36,499 price tag on the Google Pixel 7 which is originally priced at Rs. 59,999. Nothing Phone (1) 5G originally priced at Rs. 37,999 will be available from Rs. 23,999.