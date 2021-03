The matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on April 9 and its final will be held on May 30, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

