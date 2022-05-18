IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma calls Tim David’s runout ‘unfortunate’

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:00 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

Mumbai: After facing a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling encounter, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma called Tim David’s runout ‘unfortunate’ as his innings could have changed the result of the match.

Rahul Tripathi’s 76-run knock and Umran Malik’s three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad end their five-match losing streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

“Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunately Tim David got runout. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout. You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over. Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end. We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game but I thought they batted pretty well to get 193. The way we pulled things back at the end was very good,” said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

“We weren’t consistent up front with the ball. We came pretty close with the bat but couldn’t finish off. Feels good (to get his highest score on the score). For us it is simple (for the last game). Just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note. We will try everything we can from our side. If there is an opportunity to try out new guys we will definitely look to do that as well,” he added.

In a 194-run target, 44 were needed in the three overs. Tim David hit T Natarajan for four sixes in an over but the left arm pacer had the last laugh dismissing the batter for 46 which came from just 18 balls.

With 19 runs required to win off 12 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck.

With 19 needed off the last over, Ramandeep Singh tried hard but his team fell short by three runs and Kane Williamson led Hyderabad registered a close victory to keep their play-off chances alive.

