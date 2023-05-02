IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!
Delhi Capitals are struggling to find feet at Ahmedabad. GT are all over them.
DC 44/5 (9)
Dream start for Gujarat Titans. David Warner is run out.
DC 7/2 (1.2)
Mohammed Shami has provided a teriffic start to Gujarat Titans as he removed Phil Salt on the very first ball of the innings.
Mohammed Shami strikes on the very first delivery and provides Gujarat Titans with the wicket of Phil Salt
DC 0/1 (0.1 overs)
Match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals begins with David Warner and Phil Salt opening for DC
Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi
Delhi Capitals Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans
Delhi Capitals will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs