IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs DC Live: 5 down for DC Delhi Capitals are struggling to find feet at Ahmedabad. GT are all over them. DC 44/5 (9) GT vs DC Live: Warner departs! Dream start for Gujarat Titans. David Warner is run out. DC 7/2 (1.2) GT vs DC Live: Good start for GT Mohammed Shami has provided a teriffic start to Gujarat Titans as he removed Phil Salt on the very first ball of the innings. DC 5/1 (1 overs) GT vs DC Live: Shami strikes! Mohammed Shami strikes on the very first delivery and provides Gujarat Titans with the wicket of Phil Salt DC 0/1 (0.1 overs) GT vs DC Live: Action begins! Match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals begins with David Warner and Phil Salt opening for DC GT vs DC Live: Impact substitutes Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi Delhi Capitals Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel GT vs DC Live: GT's Playing XI Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little GT vs DC Live: DC's Playing XI David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma GT vs DC Live: DC win toss, opt to bat Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans GT vs DC Live: Must-win game for DC Delhi Capitals will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs