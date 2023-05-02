Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates 2
live now

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 2 May 23
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Stay tuned for all the live updates!

  • 02 May 2023 08:14 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: 5 down for DC

    Delhi Capitals are struggling to find feet at Ahmedabad. GT are all over them.

    DC 44/5 (9)

  • 02 May 2023 07:39 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Warner departs!

    Dream start for Gujarat Titans. David Warner is run out.

    DC 7/2 (1.2)

  • 02 May 2023 07:38 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Good start for GT

    Mohammed Shami has provided a teriffic start to Gujarat Titans as he removed Phil Salt on the very first ball of the innings.

    DC 5/1 (1 overs)

     

  • 02 May 2023 07:37 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Shami strikes!

    Mohammed Shami strikes on the very first delivery and provides Gujarat Titans with the wicket of Phil Salt

    DC 0/1 (0.1 overs)

  • 02 May 2023 07:36 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Action begins!

    Match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals begins with David Warner and Phil Salt opening for DC

  • 02 May 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Impact substitutes

    Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

    Delhi Capitals Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

  • 02 May 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: GT's Playing XI

    Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

  • 02 May 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: DC's Playing XI

    David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

  • 02 May 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: DC win toss, opt to bat

    Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans

  • 02 May 2023 07:33 PM (IST)

    GT vs DC Live: Must-win game for DC

    Delhi Capitals will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs

Related News

Latest News