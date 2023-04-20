Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 20 April 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 28 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders from Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Stay connected for the live updates!

  • 20 Apr 2023 07:16 PM (IST)

    DC vs KKR Live: Points Table

    Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the points table as they are the only team left to open its account, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the seventh spot.

  • 20 Apr 2023 07:15 PM (IST)

    DC vs KKR Live: Toss delayed due to rain!

    The toss for the game has been delayed due to rain. The pitch is covered and so is the run-up area.

