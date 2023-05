live now

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Stay tuned for all the live updates.

CSK vs GT Live: Toss delayed due to rain! The toss for the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to rain CSK vs GT Live: Covers are on As the rain gets intense, the covers are brought on to the field.