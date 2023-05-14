IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match

By PTI Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

IANS Photo

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144 for six. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets for CSK.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 144 for 6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 48 not out; Sunil Narine 2/15, Varun Chakravarthy 2/36). Kolkata Knight Riders: 147/4 in 18.3 overs (Rinku Singh 54, Nitish Rana 57; Deepak Chahar 3/27).

